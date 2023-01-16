CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 4 to

10 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 26 to 31. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

26 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

24 to 29.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 26 to

36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

32 to 37.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 36 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

Lows 13 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 39. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Highs

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of heavy snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 6 to 12 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 27 to 32. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 4 to 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 28 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 5 to

15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 23 to

33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

