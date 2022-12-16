CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Dense

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 30 to 35. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows 5 to

15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to

41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 6 to

16. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

5 to 15. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 26 to 36. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 27 to

37. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. Lows

16 to 21.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 46.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 26 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 5 to

15. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 6 to

16. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 30 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 47.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Dense

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 3 to 13.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 34 to 44.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 3 to

13. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 34 to 44.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 6 to 16.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to

45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

