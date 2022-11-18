CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

928 FPUS55 KREV 181131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 30 to

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to

42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

46. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to

55. Lows 18 to 28.

$$

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 2 below to

8 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 34 to 44.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

40 to 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

Highs 45 to 55.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather