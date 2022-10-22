CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

022 FPUS55 KREV 221031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY FOR LAKE

TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Snow level 9000 feet

lowering to 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph

decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 17 to

27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 5000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated snow showers. Lows 18 to 28.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 29. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy blowing

dust. Snow level 8500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 15 to

25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

