CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

_____

920 FPUS55 KREV 011031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 34 to 44.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 34 to 44.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather