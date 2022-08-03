CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 43 to 53. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 76 to

86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to

99. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

87 to 97.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

96. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 95.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 46 to 56. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 69 to 79. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 84.

