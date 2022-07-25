CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 81 to 91.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 45 to 55. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 79 to 89. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 101.

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 99.

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke in the evening. Haze through

the night. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

90.

