CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

047 FPUS55 KREV 141032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 43 to

53.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze

and smoke. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.

Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 80 to

90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 90.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather