CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022

_____

352 FPUS55 KREV 121032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 58 to

68. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 51 to

61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 50 to 60.

$$

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows

46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

_____

