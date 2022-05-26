CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 78. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 feet. Highs

51 to 61. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 66 to

76.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93. West winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 25 to 35 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 73 to

83.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 83. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

