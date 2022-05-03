CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to

75 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 48 to 58.

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to

64. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 18 to 28.

