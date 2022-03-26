CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022 _____ 048 FPUS55 KREV 261032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-270300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 23 to 33. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 48 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 48 to 58. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-270300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 33 to 38. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 56 to 66. $$ CAZ071-270300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to 67. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 54 to 64. $$ CAZ073-270300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 49 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.