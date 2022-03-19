CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

72.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to 3 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with up to 2 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 25 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

68.

