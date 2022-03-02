CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

lake level. Highs 36 to 41. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

9 to 19.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 10 to 20.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

18 to 28.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 45 to

55.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 5 to

15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 2 to 12.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 3 to 13.

