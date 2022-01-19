CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 _____ 540 FPUS55 KREV 191132 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-200300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 42 to 52. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-200300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 20 to 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. $$ CAZ071-200300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 18 to 28. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. $$ CAZ073-200300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 to 14. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 7 to 17. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 12 to 22. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather