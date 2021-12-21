CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

304 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

304 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST THURSDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

41. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches with

up to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Patchy fog through the day. Snow

level 7000 to 7500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with

2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain. Patchy fog. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow and rain in the morning, then heavy snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level.

Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy

snow. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38.

Lows 16 to 26.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Heavy snow likely in the morning, then heavy

snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow likely. Lows 13 to

23. Highs 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 24 to 34.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

304 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

21 to 26. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 5000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 33. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 20 to

25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 32 to 42. Lows

16 to 26.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

304 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway 395.

Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Patchy fog. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 43.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Patchy fog. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 29 to 39.

Lows 17 to 27.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 14 to

24. Highs 27 to 37.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

304 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Snow level rising to 6000 feet.

Lows 13 to 23. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow and rain likely.

Snow level 7000 feet rising to 8000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain and snow. Patchy fog through the

night. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 12 to

22.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 6 to

16.

