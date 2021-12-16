CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

_____

507 FPUS55 KREV 161132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 28 to 33.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 to 14. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 15 to

20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows 16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 25 to

35. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

27 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 23. Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to

5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

16 to 26.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather