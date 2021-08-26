CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

434 FPUS55 KREV 261032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 76 to 86. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 71 to 81. Lows 42 to 52.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 87 to 97. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 82 to 92. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 92. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 85 to 95. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 79 to 89. Lows 41 to 51.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 38 to 48. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

80 to 90. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 74 to 84.

