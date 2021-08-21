CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88.

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 49 to

59.

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94.

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94.

