Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to

104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 81 to 91.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 54 to 64. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to

86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

