CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

785 FPUS55 KREV 041032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 32 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 73 to 83.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

32 to 42.

