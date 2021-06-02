CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

_____

335 FPUS55 KREV 021032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 34 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 73 to 83.

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 36 to 46.

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 49 to 59. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

