CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ 535 FPUS55 KREV 241033 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 333 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-250300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 333 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 38 to 48. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-250300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 333 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 43 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 41 to 51. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 44 to 54. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 76 to 86. $$ CAZ071-250300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 333 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 38 to 48. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. $$ CAZ073-250300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 333 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 70 to 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. $$