741 FPUS55 KREV 211032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

59.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

67 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 55 to

65.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

53 to 63.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Snow level 6500 feet rising to

7500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs

48 to 58. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 53 to 63.

$$

