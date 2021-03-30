CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

677 FPUS55 KREV 301032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.

