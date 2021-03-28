CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

586 FPUS55 KREV 281032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to

90 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 54 to 64.

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 26 to 36. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 45 to 55. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 34 to 44.

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 27 to 37. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 69.

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 90 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

57 to 67.

