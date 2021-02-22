CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021
_____
685 FPUS55 KREV 221049
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
249 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-230315-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
249 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
22 to 32. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
43 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Lows 7 to 17.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 17 to 27.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 38 to
43.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-230315-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
249 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.
Lows 13 to 23.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 41 to
51.
$$
CAZ071-230315-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
249 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
47 to 57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
46 to 56. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows
18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 41 to
51.
$$
CAZ073-230315-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
249 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Lows 3 to 13.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows
11 to 21.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 36 to 46.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather