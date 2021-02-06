CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

_____

514 FPUS55 KREV 061132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 29. Highs 34 to 44.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

44.

$$

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

45.

$$

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

