CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021
_____
733 FPUS55 KREV 041132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
34 to 39. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds. Ridge gusts up
to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Highs
40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
Highs 38 to 43.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows
17 to 27.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
Highs 38 to 48.
$$
CAZ071-050300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
Highs 39 to 49.
$$
CAZ073-050300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
35 to 45. Light winds. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 15 to 25.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows
11 to 21.
$$
_____
