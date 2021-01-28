CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

951 FPUS55 KREV 281132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches with

10 to 18 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 30 to 35. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 10 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 42. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow showers likely.

Highs 35 to 40. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers likely. Highs 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to 29.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 1 to 5 inches

above 5000 feet. Highs 37 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 20 to

25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches west of highway

395 with 1 to 4 inches east of highway 395. Highs 35 to 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then slight

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

west of highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Lows

17 to 27. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

40. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with

10 to 18 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 30 to 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 3 to 9 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 7 to 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38.

West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 44. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

13 to 23.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 28 to 38.

Lows 3 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 23 to 33.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

