CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches with 4 to 10 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches with up to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 13 to

23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

44 to 54.

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 18 to

23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to

51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

45 to 55.

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 5500 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 14 to

24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 43 to 53.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 90 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 16 to 26.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

10 to 20.

