CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to
87. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 43 to 53.
CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.
Highs 93 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 54 to 64.
CAZ071-190300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 47 to 57.
CAZ073-190300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
48 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 39 to 49.
