CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.
Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs
64 to 74.
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs
58 to 68. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
79.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to
50. Highs 67 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs
69 to 79.
