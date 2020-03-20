CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
_____
108 FPUS55 KREV 201032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-210300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44. Lows
17 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to
42. Lows 15 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 36 to 46.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-210300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs
48 to 58. Lows 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.
$$
CAZ071-210300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
47 to 57. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 25 to
35.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 38 to 48. Lows
19 to 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 41 to 51.
$$
CAZ073-210300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 12 to 22.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 48.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather