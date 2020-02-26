CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

133 FPUS55 KREV 261131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 20 to

30.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 19 to 29.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

18 to 23.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

46 to 56.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 67. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

45 to 55.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 11 to

21.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 44 to 54.

http://weather.gov/reno

