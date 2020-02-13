CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

35 to 45. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 24 to 29. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

24. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

17 to 27.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 13 to 23.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

37 to 47. Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 39 to 49.

