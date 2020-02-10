CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

062 FPUS55 KREV 102232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-111500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-111500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 21 to 26. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-111500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ073-111500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

