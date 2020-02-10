CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
062 FPUS55 KREV 102232
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-111500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 39 to 49.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-111500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 21 to 26. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 44 to 54.
$$
CAZ071-111500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 23 to 33.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 44 to 54.
$$
CAZ073-111500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
232 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 60 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 13 to 23.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
19 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs
40 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 42 to 52.
$$
