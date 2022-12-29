CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

146 FPUS55 KPSR 290740

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1239 AM MST Thu Dec 29 2022

CAZ564-565-568-570-291100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1139 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 55. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 68.

CAZ563-567-291100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1139 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 58. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

59 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1139 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 56.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1139 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 61.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of

an inch possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 67. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 56.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

57 to 67.

CAZ560-561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1139 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 51. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 61. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 45.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

46 to 60.

