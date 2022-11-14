CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

010 FPUS55 KPSR 140711

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1211 AM MST Mon Nov 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-141100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1111 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

66 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ563-567-141100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1111 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1111 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1111 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1111 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

