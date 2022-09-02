CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1239 AM MST Fri Sep 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-021100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1239 AM MST Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 78 to 85. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

AZZ541-549-021100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

1239 AM MST Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 71 to 81. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1239 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 90.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 111.

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1239 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 92.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 103 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 104 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 101 to 111.

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1239 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 85.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 92 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 105.

