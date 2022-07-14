CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

053 FPUS55 KPSR 140822

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 AM MST Thu Jul 14 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

121 AM MST Thu Jul 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 84 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 84 to

91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 108 to 112. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 84 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

121 AM MST Thu Jul 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

105 to 110. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

121 AM MST Thu Jul 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

121 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 79 to 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

121 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 83 to 93. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

121 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

