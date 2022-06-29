CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

_____

753 FPUS55 KPSR 290842

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

141 AM MST Wed Jun 29 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-291100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

141 AM MST Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 80 to 87.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. South

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-291100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

141 AM MST Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 84.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-291100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

141 AM MST Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than

a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

141 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

141 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

141 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather