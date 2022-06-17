CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

185 FPUS55 KPSR 170838

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

138 AM MST Fri Jun 17 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-171100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

138 AM MST Fri Jun 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 78 to 86. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 76 to 85. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

AZZ541-549-555-171100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

138 AM MST Fri Jun 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as

warm. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

AZZ553-554-171100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

138 AM MST Fri Jun 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ566-171100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

138 AM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

CAZ562-171100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

138 AM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 30 to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

CAZ560-561-171100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

138 AM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

