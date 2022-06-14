CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

387 FPUS55 KPSR 140836

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

135 AM MST Tue Jun 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

136 AM MST Tue Jun 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

136 AM MST Tue Jun 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

136 AM MST Tue Jun 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ564-141100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-

Including the city of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs

136 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ563-141100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

136 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ567-141100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

136 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

136 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

136 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

136 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze with patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

136 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Haze with patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 74.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 105. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather