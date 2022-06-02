CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

916 FPUS55 KPSR 020747

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1247 AM MST Thu Jun 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-021100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1247 AM MST Thu Jun 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

AZZ541-549-555-021100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1247 AM MST Thu Jun 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ553-554-021100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1247 AM MST Thu Jun 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1247 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1247 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1247 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

