CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

310 FPUS55 KPSR 140817

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

116 AM MST Thu Apr 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

116 AM MST Thu Apr 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 84. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

116 AM MST Thu Apr 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

116 AM MST Thu Apr 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

116 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

116 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

116 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

