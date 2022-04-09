CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

088 FPUS55 KPSR 090816

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

115 AM MST Sat Apr 9 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-091100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

115 AM MST Sat Apr 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

92 to 96. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-091100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

115 AM MST Sat Apr 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-091100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

115 AM MST Sat Apr 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

94 to 99. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-091100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

115 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-091100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

115 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and hot. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of through the day. Windy. Not as warm.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-091100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

115 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 85 to 95. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather