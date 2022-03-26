CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022

131 FPUS55 KPSR 260806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Sat Mar 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-261100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Sat Mar 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 89 to 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 52 to 60. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs 66 to 70. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

AZZ541-549-555-261100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Sat Mar 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up

to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ553-554-261100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Sat Mar 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ560-561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as warm. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then considerable cloudiness with showers likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

