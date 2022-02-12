CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

288 FPUS55 KPSR 120808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Sat Feb 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny, very windy and cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

