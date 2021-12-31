CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021 _____ 736 FPUS55 KPSR 310806 ZFPPSR Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona\/Southeast California National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 106 AM MST Fri Dec 31 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/phoenix and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-311100- Northwest Valley-Buckeye\/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix- North Phoenix\/Glendale-Scottsdale\/Paradise Valley-East Valley- South Mountain\/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley\/Queen Creek- Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley, Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek 106 AM MST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 47 to 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 59. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 28 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ AZZ541-549-555-311100- Cave Creek\/New River-Fountain Hills\/East Mesa- Apache Junction\/Gold Canyon- Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, and Apache Junction 106 AM MST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. $$ CAZ570-311100- Chuckwalla Valley- Including the city of Midland 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 53 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 26 to 36. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ564-565-568-311100- Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit- Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven, and Chiriaco Summit 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 27 to 37. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ563-311100- Salton Sea- Including the city of Desert Shores 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ567-311100- Imperial Valley- Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 26 to 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ566-311100- Imperial County West- Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona, Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy and warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ562-311100- Imperial County Southwest- Including the city of Mountain Spring 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ560-311100- Joshua Tree NP West- Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys Village 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy and colder. Highs 37 to 47. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ561-311100- Joshua Tree NP East- 1206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West wind around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70. $$ Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov\/phoenix _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather